LOWVILLE — A Croghan family lost their home and their two dogs to fire on Tuesday night.
According to a Lewis County fire report, the VanCour family made it out of the house in time except for their two dogs, who perished in the blaze.
While one of the owners of 10217 Tannery Lane spoke to the 911 dispatcher just after 10 p.m., the “house full of smoke” started to show flames, the report said.
The blaze was primarily in the back of the house and caused “extensive damage” there and everything inside the house was reportedly destroyed.
David and Cassandra VanCour, who is pregnant, and their three children ages 1, 4 and 8 years old, were unharmed and there were no firefighter injuries.
The American Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing for the family as well as comfort kits with personal care items and stuffed animals for the children. They will continue to make their services available for the family, according to a news release from the organization.
Volunteer fire departments from New Bremen, Beaver Falls and Castorland assisted the Croghan department on the scene.
The home was insured and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
