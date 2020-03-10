CROGHAN — The Croghan Lions Club is seeking nominations for the Jim Scanlon Citizens of the Year award. The Croghan Lions recognize one adult who lives within the Beaver River Central School District and one student in grades 9 to 12 who clearly exemplify the Lions’ motto: “We Serve.”
Application Forms may be picked up at Beaver River Central School guidance office, Croghan Candy Kitchen, Croghan or Beaver Falls libraries.
Judging will be based on the following attributes: achievement, citizenship, leadership, dedication, motivation volunteerism and unselfish contributions to the community. There will be no posthumous or duplicated awards.
Nomination forms are due no later than March 23 and may be mailed directly to: Ellen Chamberlain,
9539 Kay Lane, Castorland, NY 13620
Recipients will be honored at a banquet Saturday, May 2, at the Croghan American Legion Post 1663. The social hour will begin at 6 p.m.; dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Past recipients of the adult award from 2000-2019 are Jim Scanlon, Mae Schneeberger, James Zehr, Rose Buckingham, Bruce W. Chapman, Glen A. Gagnier, Norman Schulz, Bernard Nortz, Gilbert Monnat, Marjorie Eaton, Steven Monnat, Marian Opela, Doris Boliver, Carolyn Virkler, Charlotte Schweitzer, Peter McLane, Elizabeth Jones, Edna Ritz and Karen Hall and Gerald “Tillie” Kuhl.
Past recipients of the student award, 2006-2019, are Kylie VerSchneider, Tracie Widrick, Emily Gydesen, George Hoppel, Kelly Wormwood, Rebecca Hunkins, Jake LeDoux. Abigail Cornell, Rochelle Cowan, Seth Shaw, Kiley Ardison, Ian Widrick, Emily Lighthall and Kaitlyn Metzler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.