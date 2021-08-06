LOWVILLE — A Croghan man faces allegations that he stole nearly $10,000 in cash and jewelry during separate crimes.
Justin E. Pate, 37, was charged Wednesday by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree identity theft, first-degree scheme to defraud, petit larceny and unlawful possession of personal identification information as a result of one incident.
In that incident, it is alleged that in June he used personal identification information belonging to two unidentified victims to steal funds totaling $6,500 from their bank accounts.
In a separate incident, it is alleged that during a burglary at an unspecified location Mr. Pate stole a diamond wedding engagement set valued at about $3,078. He is charged in that incident with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.
He was arraigned Wednesday in County Court and sent on $1,000 bail to the Lewis County Jail, where he was already being held on a state parole warrant violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.