CROGHAN — A village man was charged with assault by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a July 6 incident.
Kenneth C. Kampnich, 28, was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, on July 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.
At about 11 p.m. on July 6, Mr. Kampnich was allegedly in a fight at the Belfort Inn, 7705 Long Pond Rd.
He was issued a ticket to appear in the Croghan Town Court at a later date.
No further information was provided.
