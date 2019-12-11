LOWVILLE — An eyewitness and alleged blood alcohol content level of 0.20 percent landed a Croghan man drunk driving and other charges on Sunday.
Nicholas L. Augustyn-Jones, 32, was charged by village police with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC of 0.18 percent or more, DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and moving from a lane unsafely.
According to a police spokesperson, a bystander reported an allegedly drunk driver who had run into a telephone pole on Shady Avenue near Jreck Subs before fleeing the scene.
Officers found and followed the driver, accusing him of weaving “all over the road” until he was stopped at Number Four Road.
There were no injuries resulting from the accident to Mr. Augustyn-Jones or the two passengers in his vehicle.
Mr. Augustyn-Jones was issued a ticket to appear in Village Court at a later date.
