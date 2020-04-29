NEW BREMEN — A month after allegedly fleeing from Lewis County sheriff’s deputies in his vehicle, a Croghan man has turned himself in to face charges.
Clarence A. Merry, 40, is charged with two counts of felony first-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanors including unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle and obstruction of governmental administration. He was also ticketed for multiple traffic and vehicle violations.
When deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint on Kirschnerville Road in New Bremen on March 22 at about 3 a.m., Mr. Merry allegedly drove away and escaped from the officers, according to Sgt. Eric Schmitt.
While an investigation has been ongoing into the incident and Mr. Merry’s identity was known, Sgt. Schmitt said he was ultimately located when deputies responded to a citizen’s complaint at a State Route 12 location in Copenhagen on Monday and Mr. Merry turned himself in.
Mr. Merry was arraigned in Lowville Village Court and held at the county jail without bail.
State police troopers assisted deputies at the scene.
