CROGHAN — A local man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly trying to strangle someone after breaking into a Swiss Road home.
Scott A. Danforth, 48, Route 812, was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree strangulation and two counts of second-degree assault, all felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanors including second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an interlock ignition device violation and a traffic violation for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release about the Oct. 10 incident, Mr. Danforth allegedly went into the home of his “former significant other” and attacked and strangled another person who was there. The person who tried to defend the person believed to have been attacked by Mr. Danforth was also injured.
The report said Mr. Danforth “fled the scene in a vehicle” and was found at his Croghan home.
After his arraignment in the Martinsburg Town Court, Mr. Danforth allegedly “slapped” a bag of evidence out of a deputy’s hands during while he was being processed to be held at the county jail without bail.
He was issued a ticket for a second-degree harassment violation for that incident, to be returned to Lowville Village Court at a later date.
