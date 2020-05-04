CROGHAN — A village man was charged by state police in an alleged hit-and-run.
Daniel J. Farney, 33, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that had caused an injury as a first offense. The charge is a misdemeanor.
According to the state police’s online arrest log, the accident in question occurred on April 29 at about 5:30 p.m., also in the village.
Troopers caught up with Mr. Farney the next day on Bridge Street.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
