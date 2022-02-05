LOWVILLE — A Croghan man was charged with a felony for allegedly having had sex with a minor.
Clayton Keefer, 22, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Monday with third-degree rape.
According to police, Mr. Keefer allegedly “engaged in sexual intercourse” with someone younger than 17 years old in November.
He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.
