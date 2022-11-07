CROGHAN — A local man was killed Thursday evening after the motorcycle he was riding ran into a tree.
Michael K. Brennan, 63, of Croghan, was driving on Long Pond Road at about 4:50 p.m. when “he failed to negotiate a right hand curve” in the road and hit a tree which caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office report on the incident.
