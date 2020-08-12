The Croghan Food Pantry will continue to be open by appointment every Wednesday. Households that meet our income guidelines or that have extenuating circumstances can call Linda at 845-661-3659 or Lewis County Opportunities at 315-376-8202 to make an appointment. Our income guidelines can be found on the door of the pantry, on our Facebook page — Croghan Food Pantry, and on the bulletin board at Stump’s Liquor, Laundry and Video. We are located in the basement (outside entrance) of the Croghan Library. On a monthly basis, each household will receive five days worth of food that includes proteins, grains, fruits, vegetables, paper products, local fresh fruits and vegetables along with a voucher for milk, bread and eggs for Monnat’s Country Store (IGA). Food donations can be left at the Croghan Library, Stump’s, or by calling the above numbers. Please do not leave donations outside of the food pantry door without first contacting us. We also have a blessing box at our entrance that you can place donated food into. Thank you to everyone in our community for your generosity and please pass these numbers on to anyone who is in need.
Birthday Wishes
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Dawn Ashline, Bill Bush and Bob Pelo on Aug. 7, Judy Munger on Aug. 8, Jordan Brandt on Aug. 9, Jolene Steria on Aug. 10, Patty Flint on Aug. 11, John Lyndaker on Aug. 12, Yvonne Kirschner on Aug. 16, Ron Ritz and John Roes on Aug. 17.
Anniiversary Wishes
Jesse and Barb Zehr celebrate 43 years on Aug. 6, Jason and Amanda Roggie on Aug. 8 with 11 years, Joe and Holly Aucter on Aug. 9 with 11 years, Wilbur and Bonnie Zehr on Aug. 10, with 35 years, Goober and Beth Hoch on Aug. 14 with 38 years. Congratulations to all these people!
Church League Softball Schedule
Aug. 6 — Croghan Mennonite vs.. St. Stephens early at New Bremen, Naumburg Mennonite vs. Naumburg Mennonite (2 different teams) late at New Bremen, Naumburg Mennonite vs. Shekinah/Living Hope early at Croghan, St. Stephens vs. Carthage Mennonite late at Croghan. Aug. 11 — Naumburg Mennonite vs. St. Stephens early at New Bremen, Croghan Mennonite vs. Naumburg Mennonite late at New Bremen, Naumburg Mennonite vs. St. Stephens early at Croghan, Carthage Mennonite vs. Shekinah/Living Hope late at Croghan. Aug. 13 — Croghan Mennonite vs. Naumburg Mennonite early at New Bremen, Shekinah/Living Hope vs. Naumburg late at New Bremen, Naumburg vs. Carthage early at Croghan, St. Stephens vs. St. Stephens (2 different teams) late at Croghan. Aug. 18 — Naumburg vs. Carthage early at New Bremen, Naumburg vs. Naumburg late at New Bremen, St. Stephens vs. Shekinah?Living Hope early at Croghan, St. Stephens vs. Croghan late at Croghan.
Thought for the Week
“The best we can hope for in this life is a knothole peek at the shining realities ahead. Yet a glimpse is enough. It’s enough to convince our hearts that whatever sufferings and sorrows currently assail us aren’t worthy of comparison to that which waits over the horizon.” -Joni Eareckson Tada
Jane Martin welcomes any events, announcements or comments for her column to help show how Croghan is a great place to live and work. She may be reached at 315-346-6384 or via e-mail at jm520@frontiernet.net.
