CASTORLAND — The Croghan Town Board will hold a public hearing at 6:05 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the municipal offices, 9882 State Route 126, concerning the establishment of a no-parking period from Nov. 1 through May 1 each year on all streets in the hamlet of Beaver Falls.
Croghan public hearing set
