CROGHAN — Visitors can ride the rails either on the speeder car or on rail bikes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 at the Croghan Depot Museum, 9776 Route 812.
For the cost of a one-day membership, the public can ride the fully restored 1945 Kalamazoo speeder car from the Croghan Depot to just outside Beaver Falls. The open railway cars were originally used to transport workers and equipment to maintain the rails.
Rail bikes are two- or four-seat pedal-powered vehicles designed to be peddled down the railroad tracks. The ride, which lasts about 30 minutes, is on a track closed off to other traffic. Participants should be fit enough to ride a bicycle and young children need to ride in a car seat.
For either ride, the donation of $5 for individuals or $10 for a family includes a tour of the Croghan Depot Museum, which has memorabilia of the Lowville Beaver River Railroad and a model of what the area railroads once looked like.
There will be a trolley car on site. A chicken barbecue at a cost of $8 starts at 11 a.m.
The event benefits the Railway Historical Society of Northern New York which is dedicated to preserving the age of the “Iron Horse” on the Lowville Beaver River Railroad for future generations.
