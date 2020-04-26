CROGHAN — For the first time, every single one of 10,000 rubber duckies — whether bright yellow or shiny silver — made it into the river during the annual AdironDuck Race as the most adorable lottery-esque tickets in the land.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, temporary moratorium on large events and need for social distancing, Oswegatchie Educational Center leaders almost canceled the 26th installation of the event. Ultimately, however, they realized there was still a way.
By harnessing some local media and a lot of social media, Executive Director Todd Lighthall said they surpassed their original goal and sold all 250 of the silver ducks for $50 each two weeks ago, and the last 1,000 yellow ducks for $5 each between Wednesday and Thursday.
In ducks alone, that grosses about $65,000 for the camp.
Normally, the sale of ducks in the race alone brings in an average of about $35,000, with half going to FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapters for “Duck Bucks” that can be used to pay for a student that couldn’t otherwise afford the summer camp or other goods and services the center offers, according to its website.
The other half is used to stock the camp with everything it needs for the season.
“People have been very generous. It’s just been incredible. We think many people spent money they would have used on the pancake breakfast or other things on the day on ducks instead,” Mr. Lighthall said.
In some cases, the higher-than-usual number of sponsored ducks was a direct result of the pandemic. At least one woman had called Mr. Lighthall last week to say she was disappointed that all of the silver ducks were finished because her stimulus check came in and she wanted to spend it all on silver ducks.
The “shuffling of the ducks,” when the massive crate of numbered ducks are dumped out with a tractor to be mixed up and returned to the crate, as well as the start and finish of the race were broadcasted on Facebook Live to about 2,500 viewers, more people than likely would have attended in person, Mr. Lighthall said.
Sunday was rainy, but on a sunny race day, about 2,000 normally show up to see the race.
“It’s bittersweet,” Mr. Lighthall said, “I’m happy to sell out, but we all would have preferred to have the full day event with everyone here, though.”
Like in the 25 past years of the event, the ducks were dropped dramatically in the Oswegatchie River en masse off a small bridge in the camp to float-race on the current downstream until they crossed the finish line.
The strangeness of not having a crowd present did have an impact.
On one hand, it was so quiet that the splash made by the 10,000 ducks hitting the water could be heard loud and clear, but on the other, the volunteer family was clapping and hollering.
By the end of April, the FFA education center will have lost about $30,000 in reservations. About 50 percent of the camp’s annual revenue comes in during July and August normally, however, the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic leaves the camp wondering what will happen during those months.
In a normal year, Mr. Lighthall said it takes about 150 volunteers to make the day and all of its events a success, especially the race, but this year, the responsibilities fell to the nine people who live at the center.
Proceeds for the silver duck sales is earmarked to help with the remaining $300,000 still needed to complete the $3 million dining hall renovation project that is underway.
“I think people still want to be entertained and diverted,” Mr. Lighthall said, noting the popularity of livestreamed performances by local musicians and national performers as examples. “This is like a rite of Spring for a lot of people.”
While the AdironDuck Race is quirky, good fun, Mr. Lighthall said it is also the most important fundraising event of the year for the camp, but never more so than this year.
If the health crisis continues and even summer camp becomes delayed for a season, the center’s team has been discussing ways to use whatever money is raised to support the community.
Although the center is owned and operated by the New York State FFA Foundation, Inc., a non-profit, its programs are open to any group, organization or individual. Center programs seek to “foster leadership development, environmental education and outdoor recreation in a quality experiential learning atmosphere.”
The race has come a long way from the early days when about 500 ducks were dropped into the water from a canoe in 1995, but the people haven’t changed a bit
“We always say the Oswegatchie magic comes from people,” Mr. Lighthall said after the plan to turn the race into a cyber event, “Hopefully people will get online and help us bring that Oswegatchie magic to more people.”
For more information about the AdironDuck Race or the Oswegatchie Educational Center, visit to www.adironduckrace.com or call 315-346-1222.
