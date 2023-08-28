CROGHAN — A Croghan woman has earned recognition through the international weight-loss organization TOPS Club Inc. — Take Off Pounds Sensibly.

Debra Davis of Croghan is the TOPS 2023 New York Queen having lost 100 pounds over the past decade. Gerald Ziolkowski of Freedom, who lost 74.75 pounds, is the state TOPS King. According to a press release from the organization, TOPS “royalty” denotes those who at the end of the year have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal.

