CROGHAN — A Croghan woman has earned recognition through the international weight-loss organization TOPS Club Inc. — Take Off Pounds Sensibly.
Debra Davis of Croghan is the TOPS 2023 New York Queen having lost 100 pounds over the past decade. Gerald Ziolkowski of Freedom, who lost 74.75 pounds, is the state TOPS King. According to a press release from the organization, TOPS “royalty” denotes those who at the end of the year have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal.
“I didn’t think I was ever going to lose weight because of my chronic pain,” Ms. Davis said. “I kept gaining more weight and was getting depressed.”
After friends invited her to a TOPS meeting, she found the group “very welcoming and supportive of my journey.”
“I joined TOPS in March 2011 weighing 291 pounds,” the TOPS queen said. “I didn’t believe I was going to lose weight, but after listening to other members, doing some exercise, and following the programs, little by little the pounds started to come off. I also learned how to better purchase groceries, and I started to eat less bread and cut soda out of my life. I continued to go to meetings and when I faced the scale, I continued to lose weight.”
She said he last 30 pounds were the hardest to take off.
“In 2022, I decided it was going to be the year for me to reach my goal weight,” she said. “The closer I got to my goal was followed by a gain, but my chapter members would keep me positive. I finally reached my goal in December 2022, losing 100 pounds in total.”
The secret to her success was keeping with the program, eating the right portion size and drinking lots of water.
“Though I never deprive myself of food, I do not have soda, bread, or ice cream in the house,” Ms. Davis said, admitting she does treat herself occasionally when eating out.
“Our chapter has lots of fun and laughter at our meetings, and being the leader helps me to be accountable to attend. What a great feeling it is to have developed the confidence to live a healthier lifestyle. I know my journey is not done, as I continue to train myself to maintain my success, which is just as hard as losing the 100 pounds.”
Ms. Davis belongs to the Beaver Falls TOPS 0833
Founded in 1948, TOPS is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind according to the organization’s press release.
“TOPS promotes successful weight management with a “Real People. Real Weight Loss” philosophy that combines support from others at weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating, regular exercise and wellness information. Today there are about 65,000 members, including men, women, and international members who join chapter meetings online, with thousands of chapters in all 50 states and Canada.”
TOPS provides an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Consistent group support, health education, and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. New York has an adult obesity rate of 29.1%. During 2022, TOPS members in New York lost a cumulative 11,832 pounds.
“We are tremendously proud of our TOPS® members’ weight-loss accomplishments,” said TOPS President Rick Danforth, who has maintained a 100-pound weight loss for nearly 20 years. “Through their TOPS membership, these individuals are able to celebrate their own life-altering accomplishments, as well as of other members and those that have come before them. By continuing their commitment to personal lifestyle changes, a hallmark of TOPS’ winning formula, TOPS members utilize the tools they are given and the assistance from their peers to achieve their weight loss goals.”
Weekly meetings are the heart of TOPS support, whether they are held in-person or online. In-person meetings start with an optional weigh-in, with members then sharing challenges, successes, or goals, followed by a brief program covering a variety of health and wellness topics, and may conclude with awards and recognition for the week. Visitors can attend their first TOPS in-person meeting free of charge and are encouraged to try more than one chapter, since they’re all a little different.
For online membership, meetings are conducted via Zoom and are offered at least five times during the week. The meeting starts with members disclosing challenges, successes, or goals. Next, the online facilitator presents a prepared program and sometimes includes guest speakers who share their expert views on fitness, nutrition, and more. Meetings conclude with action steps related to the program presented.
Membership is affordable, starting at $49 per year in the U.S. and $59 annually in Canada, plus nominal monthly chapter fees. Join TOPS, visit www.tops.org, or call 800-932-8677 to learn more about TOPS and to find a local chapter.
