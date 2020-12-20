LOWVILLE — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lauded the village of Lowville on Sunday for its progress on reforming and modernizing its police force.
“The village of Lowville has taken this task seriously, and I commend them for moving through the process in a well thought out and determined manner,” the governor said in a statement. “Lowville’s actions — from surveying residents to ensure their voices are heard to engaging experts on policing reform — should serve as an example for localities across the state.”
The village of Lowville has been undertaking a police reform process since Gov. Cuomo ordered every municipality with a police force statewide to reform their law enforcement agencies or forgo a portion of their state funding in August.
