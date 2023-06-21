CROGHAN — For the second year, cyclists took to the road for the Tour de Lewis: Osceola to Oswegatchie.
“It was a great turnout,” said event organizer Calvin Campany of the Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club. “There was great collaboration with chamber, and small businesses.”
He said there were 145 riders with many coming from outside the area including cyclist from New York City, Washington D.C., Syracuse, Rochester. Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
Although it was a recreational ride, 30 riders timed their 62-mile Osceola to Oswegatchie ride, according to Mr. Campany.
The three fastest times were:
■ Geoffrey Milsom of Washington D.C., 2 hours 41 minutes, average 23 mph
■ DJ Seitz of Lowville, 2 hours 51 minutes, average 21.7 mph
■ Tim Reddick of Watertown, 2 hours 52 minutes, average 21.6 mph
There were also two other routes — the 34.5 mile route from Turin to Oswegatchie and Croghan to Oswegatchie for 13.5 miles of riding.
An after party was hosted by Camp Oswegatchie, with live music provided by the band “Loose Gravel.”
The cycling club’s next event is a timed event — the North Winds Gravel Classic — that will take riders through the Tug Hill Plateau including the Winona State Forest on gravel roads referred to as “the fastest gravel in the Northeast.”
This race also offers routes of different lengths: 40-, 65- and 90-mile lengths.
Registration for the July 16 ride is $85.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.