LOWVILLE — Communities across New York state are working to purchase dairy products to help get milk moving and support the price to the dairy farmers in this challenging time, as well as to get those products to people facing financial challenges. To help farmers and the community, a Dairy Drive will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.
Families in need can pick up dairy items, including milk, cheese and other products between 3 and 6 p.m. or until items are gone. Proper social distancing, safety and public health hygiene practices will be adhered to throughout the event. Patrons must remain in their vehicles. All drivers are encouraged to wear a mask when picking up products.
Patrons should follow signs and public safety officers directing traffic. Enter on DeWitt Street and exit via Bostwick Street. Items are free, but monetary donations are accepted.
A variety of donors and groups have been working together to make this Dairy Drive possible, including: American Dairy Association Northeast, Kraft Heinz, Great Lakes Cheese, Adirondack Beef Company, Black River Valley Naturals, Cummings Creamline Milk, Widrick Electrical, Lewis County Farm Bureau, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, Lewis County government, Lewis County Emerging Professionals, Lewis County Sheriffs and Lowville Police Department and the Lewis County Agricultural Society.
While some products for this drive are being donated, all funds raised will be used to support the effort and purchase additional products for the community.
To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/lewiscountydairydrive.
Checks can be made out to Lewis County Farm Bureau, write Dairy Drive in the memo line and send to: Lewis County Farm Bureau, 7013 State Route 26, Lowville, NY 13367.
For questions about donating, contact Lewis County Farm Bureau at 315- 486-8820.
