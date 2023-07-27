Dairy of Distinction recognition awarded

Curtis Lehman accepted the Dairy of Distinction plaque honoring his River Edge Dairy in Castorland during the Lewis County Fair opening reception in the Dairy Industry Barn at the county Fairgrounds on Bostwick Street in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — During the opening day of the Lewis County Fair, the New York State Dairy of Distinction Award was presented to Riveredge Dairy in the town of Lowville, owned by Curtis Lehman.

Recipients of the award, an 18 by 24 inch metal Dairy of Distinction sign, must achieve and maintain a score of 90 or above on the evaluation scorecard and be actively shipping milk.

