Dairy of Distinction recognition awarded

LOWVILLE — During the opening day of the Lewis County Fair, the New York State Dairy of Distinction Award was presented to Riveredge Dairy in the town of Lowville, owned by Curtis Lehman.
Recipients of the award, an 18 by 24 inch metal Dairy of Distinction sign, must achieve and maintain a score of 90 or above on the evaluation scorecard and be actively shipping milk.
Awarded farms need not re-apply each year, but are subject to re-evaluation annually by volunteer judges. Now in its’ 40th year, the program recognizes New York dairy farm businesses that maintain and operate attractive farmsteads. Adam Young in Jefferson County, Broadwell Dairy in Schoharie County and Insight Dairy L.L.C. in Herkimer County also received the Dairy of Distinction Award.
Deadline for the 2024 application period is April 15. Interested farms can access an application online at www.dairyofdistinctionawards.com. Congratulations to the following dairy farm
