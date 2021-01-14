LOWVILLE — In the final weeks of a survey measuring the availability and speed of internet service in Lewis County, more participants are being sought to get the full picture of broadband needs in every corner of the county.
Midway through the survey collection process that began in early November and will end on Jan. 31, the Development Authority of the North Country took a “deep dive” into the data collected to get a sense of who has been responding, where they are from and the basics being reported about the availability and quality of internet around the county.
“As of Dec. 30, 570 broadband surveys were completed in Lewis County,” said authority spokesperson Laurie Marr. “This is an excellent response rate and we thank everyone who has participated.”
Of the households that had responded by that time, about 70% said they or at least one person who lives with them have had trouble working from home because of internet access or speed and 46% of those taking the survey said someone in their home is unable to do their schoolwork for the same reason.
Businesses were less than 10% of the respondents at that point.
More than 60% of those surveyed did not have internet with a download speed of at least 25 Mbps, a rate the FCC designated as the threshold for “high speed internet” in 2015, Ms. Marr said.
Since the end-of-December tally, 114 more people have completed the questionnaire, bringing the total to 684 respondents as of Tuesday afternoon. The DANC team is hoping for even more.
Ms. Marr suspects the towns of Leyden, Lewis, Lowville, New Bremen and Osceola may have been underrepresented so far because so many people don’t have internet access at all. Residents without internet access are encouraged to call the county Planning Department at 315-376-5919 for help completing the survey over the phone. “We really want to hear from both, people who don’t have any access to the internet and people who do have access although it may not be enough or they might want other services that they can’t get or they might think it’s too expensive,” Ms. Marr said. “With so many people working from home and so many kids having to do school from home, circumstances may have changed. We want to hear from anybody no matter what their circumstances are.”
Residents with internet access are encouraged to take the free speed test so that internet speeds found around the county can be mapped.
The authority owns and operates a telecommunications network providing high-speed, fiber optic internet to municipalities, businesses, hospitals and schools throughout the tri-county area and will use the information gathered through this project to expand that network and apply for grants, Ms. Marr said.
Penfield-based ECC Technologies is contracted to perform the broadband study for the authority and were instrumental in helping the authority create its telecommunications network.
The total cost of the project is $62,000 to be shared between the county and the authority. Lewis County legislators approved the county’s $31,000 expenditure in their September board meeting.
The broadband study has been launched in Jefferson County, Ms. Marr said.
The St. Lawrence County survey is expected to begin in February.
To take the Lewis County survey, go to www.lewiscounty.org. For questions or to get a hard copy of the survey, call 315-377-2000.
