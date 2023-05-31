BOONVILLE — Members of the General William Floyd Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held their first meeting of the 2023 season on April 15 at the American Hotel in Boonville. Items on the business meeting’s agenda included fundraising activities for the chapter and other state and chapter events scheduled for this season.
The America 250 event the chapter was going to hold at the Turin Village Wide Garage Sale day at the Turin Library was discussed as well as other activities to promote the America 250 initiative taking place throughout the United States. The America 250 initiative is being promoted to prepare DAR members throughout the United States for the 250th birthday of our nation. Chapters are being encouraged to hold events that will honor those patriots that fought for our freedom during the Revolutionary War. These events are designed to bring light to the sacrifices these men and women made in their fight for freedom but also to make the public aware of what the DAR does to preserve and promote this history. \These events will be sponsored by DAR chapters and taking place all over the country leading up to the 250th birthday of our nation.
