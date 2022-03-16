TURIN — During its November meeting, the General William Floyd Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented DAR Good Citizens awards for 2021.
Four area schools were invited to participate, Adirondack, Beaver River, South Lewis and the Town of Webb. Three schools participated and nominated a DAR Good Citizen for their school.
Adirondack Central School in Boonville selected Kaitlin Gallo, who was present with her mother and father, Richard and Jennifer Gallo of Hayes Road West, Boonville.
Beaver River Central School in Beaver Falls selected Emma Roggie, who was present with her mother and father, Chris and Heidi Roggie and her sisters and brother of Deveines Road, Castorland.
South Lewis Central School in Turin, selected Aspyn Dorrity, daughter of Nathan Dorrity and Melissa Lydaker of Fish Creek Road, Constableville. Aspyn was unable to attend.
There was no student selected from the Town of Webb School District.
“All of the DAR Good Citizens are a tribute to their communities and their schools and certainly reflect what is good about our youth today,” said Cheryl Kapfer, DAR Good Citizen Chairperson. “We salute these 2021 DAR Good Citizens and wish them well in all of their future plans.”
The honorees were presented with certificates, pins and monetary awards.
The DAR Good Citizen award was established in 1934 recognizing senior high school students in accredited public, parochial and private schools who excel in qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. More than 11,0000 schools participate each year. A national scholarship is awarded to the National Outstanding DAR Good Citizen, who manifests these qualities. Each school names their own Good Citizen through principal, teacher and student selection.
There were 10 members of the chapter present at the Nov. 13 gathering at the B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library along with DAR guests, Mary Cardinale, District V Director and Trina DeFrancothe, Vice-Regent of the Oneida Chapter, NSDAR.
A business meeting was held followed by a bring-a-dish-to-pass luncheon for the members, guests and the Chapter’s Good Citizens and their families.
