DAR members promoting America 250 incentive

DAR members promoted the America 250 incentive at the Turin library. Photo provided

TURIN — The General William Floyd Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution set up and manned a display promoting Revolutionary War patriots at the B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library, May 6.

In connection with the America 250 initiative, DAR has the opportunity to raise the visibility of our Patriots and create interest in who they were and enthusiasm for what they accomplished.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.