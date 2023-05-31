DAR members promoting America 250 incentive

TURIN — The General William Floyd Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution set up and manned a display promoting Revolutionary War patriots at the B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library, May 6.
In connection with the America 250 initiative, DAR has the opportunity to raise the visibility of our Patriots and create interest in who they were and enthusiasm for what they accomplished.
“We can have a significant impact in our communities by re-discovering, restoring and re-dedicating Revolutionary War–related monuments, plaques, gravesites and other memorials in our cities and towns,” said Cheryl Kapfer, registrar for the chapter. “What a great way to increase public visibility of the American Revolution and we may even find some new DAR members along the way.”
During this event, members spoke to over 200 people visiting the library.
“We explained what the America 250 incentive was about and asked if they knew if they had a patriot in their ancestry,” said Ms. Kapfer. “We explained how we were honoring our own patriots during this time. We gave suggestions on how and encouraged them to honor their patriots. If the person did not know if they had a patriot, we offered to assist them in finding out if they did. Several people took advantage of this.”
The America 250 incentive is being promoted to prepare DAR members throughout the United States for the 250th birthday of our nation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.