DAR Members Tour Constable Hall

CONSTABLEVILLE — Even though the weather was questionable, the members of the Daughters of the American Revolution General William Floyd Chapter met on June 17 at Constable Hall for a tour of the formal garden and the hall.
Lorraine O’Donnell, the newly appointed director of Constable Hall, led a tour of the formal gardens. The hall’s master gardener explained the history of the gardens and how they have evolved over the years into what the gardens are today. She explained how they are working to restore them to their original design and are bringing back the plants that would have originally been planted when the gardens were first planted. Future plans for the gardens were presented and the members allowed to wander the paths and asked questions about the gardens.
The members then proceeded to the hall where Ms. O’Donnell proceeded to explain how the Constable family obtained the land where the hall is situated. She explained which of the Constables had the hall constructed and how it took the hall to be built. She also explained how many of the Constable families lived in the hall before the Constable Hall Association was established to preserve the hall.
Ms. O’Donnell then led the group through the rooms of the hall and pointed out what pieces were original to the Constable families. When the tour of the hall ended in the St. Nicholas room currently housed in basement of the hall, Ms. O’Donnell discussed with the members the future plans for the hall and reminded the members of upcoming event.
“The tour was very enlightening and informative and was very much enjoyed by the members,” said a DAR spokesperson.
After having a picnic lunch on the grounds, a short meeting was held to discuss future activities of the chapter. Unfortunately, the weather started to be uncooperative and the meeting was adjourned.
Editor’s note: An account of this meeting was submitted by Cheryl Kapfer, registrar for General William Floyd Chapter NSDAR.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.