DAR Members Tour Constable Hall

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution General William Floyd Chapter visited Constable Hall in June. Photo provided

CONSTABLEVILLE — Even though the weather was questionable, the members of the Daughters of the American Revolution General William Floyd Chapter met on June 17 at Constable Hall for a tour of the formal garden and the hall.

Lorraine O’Donnell, the newly appointed director of Constable Hall, led a tour of the formal gardens. The hall’s master gardener explained the history of the gardens and how they have evolved over the years into what the gardens are today. She explained how they are working to restore them to their original design and are bringing back the plants that would have originally been planted when the gardens were first planted. Future plans for the gardens were presented and the members allowed to wander the paths and asked questions about the gardens.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.