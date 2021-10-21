LOWVILLE — State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers recently helped two people who found themselves in distress in Lewis County.
A Port Leyden woman was injured in a fall during a hike along the Moose River on Oct. 11.
Forest Ranger Lincoln Hanno joined the Port Leyden Fire Department and Lewis County Search and Rescue when he heard about the incident through radio traffic.
The responder team “packaged” the 65-year-old woman, who had injured her wrist, ankle and head, so she could be brought out of the woods and taken to Lewis County General Hospital by ambulance for treatment.
In the town of Osceola on Oct. 16, Forest Ranger Hanno and DEC Lt. Joel Nowalk located a lost hunter using coordinates provided by 911 dispatch at about 10:30 a.m.
According to the DEC, the rangers first found the hunter’s vehicle and followed a cellphone signal for about a mile along the Salmon River in the East Fish Creek Easement until they reached the 35-year-old hunter from Benson, Vt.
The rangers and the hunter were out of the woods by 1:55 p.m.
