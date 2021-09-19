DEER RIVER — The Deer River Swinburne Cemetery recently received a donation to honor all veterans.
Lonnie Arndt and Jeff Bush designed and created a tribute that contains two American flags.
Mr. Arndt, vice president of the cemetery board, is a military veteran having served six years in the Navy, from 1973 to 1979, and in the Army National Guard for eight years during the 1980s.
Constructing the display was his way of honoring the military members laid to rest in the Roberts Road cemetery.
“My whole family has been in the military and there are a lot of military members in the cemetery,” he said. “I thought they should be honored. All veterans should be honored for their sacrifice.”
Teresa Cannan Hoage, of Lowville, donated the flag that she received at her father’s funeral. Her father, Lawrence J. Cannan, served as a medic in the Air Force. The Korean War veteran served from the late 1940s to early 1950s. Mr. Cannan died in 1993 and is buried in the Glendale Cemetery.
“Lonnie told me what he was doing and I thought it would be a good way to honor dad,” Ms. Hoage said.
The second flag was donated to the cemetery by the Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, Lowville.
The display stands near the flag pole at the middle entrance of the cemetery on Roberts Road.
