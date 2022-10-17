DEER RIVER — According to the Lewis County Emergency Management fire report, a passerby reported a structure fire at 3741 Roberts Road on Friday. The alarm went out at 7:22 p.m. The section of Route 26 from Route 410 to just outside of West Carthage was shut down for hours.
West Carthage Fire Chief Peter M. Crump said that when fire crews arrived on scene, there was heavy fire throughout the first and second floors of the building.
The home owned by Sara Sullivan was a complete loss along with its contents. The single-family home was insured, according to the report. Once the extent of loss was determined, the decision was made to completely take down the structure. The Lewis County Highway Department assisted with a trackhoe.
No one was in the building when the fire started, Chief Crump said. He said the homeowner was out of town. It was unclear if any pets were inside.
West Carthage Fire Department responded to the scene along with fire departments from Carthage, Fort Drum, Rutland, Natural Bridge, Castorland and Copenhagen. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, National Grid and the Lewis County Origin and Cause team also assisted at the scene, which was cleared just before 1 a.m.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately available and is under investigation.
