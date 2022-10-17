House and contents a total loss

DEER RIVER — According to the Lewis County Emergency Management fire report, a passerby reported a structure fire at 3741 Roberts Road on Friday. The alarm went out at 7:22 p.m. The section of Route 26 from Route 410 to just outside of West Carthage was shut down for hours.

West Carthage Fire Chief Peter M. Crump said that when fire crews arrived on scene, there was heavy fire throughout the first and second floors of the building.

