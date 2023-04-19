WEST TURIN — The Lewis County Highway Department has announced work will begin on Highmarket Road in the town of West Turin on Monday.
In preparation for paving the road, crews will be replacing culvert pipes and other construction work, so delays and detours should be expected from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.
