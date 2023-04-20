n PORT LEYDEN — Delays can be expected on East Main Street in the village due to bridge repair work beginning on Monday. The bridge over Black River will be down to one lane with a traffic signal as the bridge joints are being repaired.
Latest News
- Local pro hockey: Wolves are underdogs in FPHL first-round playoff series against Black Bears
- College football: Babers stresses players’ health and safety in SU spring game
- Delays expected on East Main Street in Port Leyden
- United Steelworkers prepared to hold strike authorization votes as contract talks with Alcoa continue
- VFW in Watertown pitches pavilion to zoning board
- Massena Central School Board of Education adopts $69.8 million 2023-24 budget
- Lewis County is planning Rails to Trails project
- Canton stops OFA, Heuvelton rebounds in Girls Lacrosse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.