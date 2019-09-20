DEER RIVER — The town of Denmark Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the town municipal building, 3707 Roberts Road. The purpose of the special meeting is to continue development of the 2020 town budget and any other business that will come before the Town Board.
Denmark begins budget work
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.