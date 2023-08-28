DENMARK — The Denmark Town Board will hold a work session to begin developing the 2024 town budget at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7. The meeting will be held at the municipal building, 3707 Roberts Road.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Police: Alexandria man charged after threatening neighbor with gun
- Ogdensburg budget, tax collection changes sought in charter
- Lyons Falls hydrants to be flushed Sept. 6
- Denmark budget work session set for Sept. 7
- Open house slated on reconstruction of Watertown’s Burlington Street
- Pro shop opens at Thompson Park Golf Course
- Lowville seeking input for DRI proposals
- State police charge three with DWI in St. Lawrence County over weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.