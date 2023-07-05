LOWVILLE — Denmark Highway Superintendent Patrick F. Mahar was awarded Road Master Level II status through the state Local Technical Assistance Program Center, Cornell Local Roads Program.
According to the program’s news release on the achievement, participants “are individuals who strive to build strong foundations in technical and management skills … who continuously strive for improvement.”
To complete this level, Mahar and seven other people from around the state completed 10 workshops “demonstrating a base of fundamental knowledge in local highway quality and management.”
According to a program spokesperson, Mahar completed the workshops earlier in the year but was officially awarded the Level II status on June 12. He is now on his way to completing Level III qualifications.
Mahar was the only person from the tri-county area who completed the Level I and II courses in this round.
There are a total of 619 people in the program statewide.
The Road Master program was created in 1998.
