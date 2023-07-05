Denmark superintendent gains Road Master II award

Town of Denmark Highway Superintendent Patrick F. Mahar achieved Road Master Level II status on June 12. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — Denmark Highway Superintendent Patrick F. Mahar was awarded Road Master Level II status through the state Local Technical Assistance Program Center, Cornell Local Roads Program.

According to the program’s news release on the achievement, participants “are individuals who strive to build strong foundations in technical and management skills … who continuously strive for improvement.”

