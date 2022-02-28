DENMARK — The regular monthly meeting of the Town of Denmark Planning Board, scheduled for March 1, has been canceled due to lack of applications. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the town municipal building, 3707 Roberts Road, Deer River. Applications are due to the town clerk by March 22.
Latest News
- Charges pending against man who stole and crashed ambulance in Ogdensburg
- Fire destroys Watertown apartment house; three hospitalized
- Two COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Jefferson County, one in Lewis County
- Denmark Planning Board meeting canceled
- Oswego High School to go remote tomorrow due to boiler issue
- Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Monday, Feb. 28
- 19-year-old Fort Drum man allegedly had sexual contact with 13-year-old child
- DSS plans virtual foster and adoptive parent orientation
Most Popular
-
Couple from Adams Center, now in Ukraine, puts its faith in God
-
Flat Rock Road paving uncertain but communication open on Martinsburg’s minimum maintenance roads
-
College men’s hockey: Introducing the 100th anniversary all-time Clarkson hockey team
-
Statewide school mask mandate to end Wednesday
-
UPDATE: Watertown apartment building destroyed by fire, three hospitalized
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.