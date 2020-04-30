Denmark Planning Board to hold Zoom meeting
DENMARK — The town of Denmark Planning Board will remotely hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. May 5 via Zoom Meeting. People interested in joining the meeting should use the following information:

Topic: Town of Denmark Planning Board Meeting

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84237827462

Meeting ID: 842 3782 7462

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099

Meeting ID: 842 3782 7462

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kwzDo4MUk

