Denmark Planning Board to hold Zoom meeting

DENMARK — The town of Denmark Planning Board will remotely hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. May 5 via Zoom Meeting. People interested in joining the meeting should use the following information:
Topic: Town of Denmark Planning Board Meeting
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84237827462
Meeting ID: 842 3782 7462
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099
Meeting ID: 842 3782 7462
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kwzDo4MUk
