The Town of Denmark Planning Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the town of Denmark municipal building, 3707 Roberts Road.
The purpose of the meeting is to review a stormwater pollution prevention plan for proposed commercial solar projects located at 9605 and 9557 East Road in the town of Denmark.
