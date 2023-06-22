LOWVILLE — Two town of Denmark residents are seeking Republican voter support in the primary on Tuesday in their bids for the District 3 legislative seat in Lewis County. Attorney Jessica M. Moser, niece of county Republican Committee chair Michael Young, was appointed to the office by the town Republican Committee in the fall after the resignation of her predecessor. She is competing against Patrick F. Mahar, who has been the town superintendent for the past 16 years.
The competitors shared their thoughts on the controversial Rails to Trails project, spending and what should be done in the future.
JESSICA M. MOSER, 37, Denmark
LIVES IN: LOWVILLE
EDUCATION: Albany Law School
EXPERIENCE: District 3 Legislator, 1 year
Private practice, Durr, Riley & Young, Boonville
Lewis County Public Defenders
Young Law Firm
REASON FOR RUNNING
Mrs. Moser was appointed to the legislator position in August of last year after the resignation of her predecessor. This is her first time seeking election.
“I knew how important it was this time … because I think the people of the town of Denmark need a choice. They need to be able to look at two different candidates, two different views and be able to make a decision,” she said.
When she was appointed, Mrs. Moser had said she likely would not be running for a full term, however she explained she was newly pregnant then and was not yet sure if a run would be viable, but her baby was born two months ago and she is now certain she is up for the challenge.
She said after a year in office, she is just starting to know how things work.
“There is a lot to learn and I have a good footing in it but I think you could serve for 10 years before you actually know everything that goes on in the county,” she said.
WHAT SHE ADDS TO THE BOARD
“I’m young and I’m female so I help represent the interests of an under-represented portion of the population. While I have a legal background, my father and husband both work in construction and my husband’s family has been on the same farm for 100 years, so I have a vested interest in agriculture,” said Mrs. Moser, illustrating that she has a relationship with the main sectors of her district’s economy and culture.
ROLE OF LEGISLATORS
“I’m not a fan of big government so I think the legislator basically is more just to be that avenue to the constituents to find out what they’re looking for, what they’re lacking, what their struggles are, because we don’t always know that,” she said.
Mrs. Moser said she plans to continue knocking on doors if elected so she can talk to people, understand what they want and properly represent them.
She will also be attending municipal meetings and is considering holding some town hall meetings so she can answer questions directly for people.
WHAT DOES THE DISTRICT NEED
“Right now what they need is for all the departments to work together. There is the huge issue going on in the village of Copenhagen and issues in the town of Denmark … but right now I really think they need everyone to work together internally and the municipalities need to work together. At the end of the day, everyone needs to be working for the benefit of the taxpayers.”
Mrs. Moser added that although Castorland is not part the district yet, it will be as of Jan. 1 so she is keeping an eye on that village, too.
RAILS TO TRAILS
“The purchase (of the railway) was one thing but the development is what is going to make this either succeed or fail,” Mrs. Moser said.
That means “developing it so our constituents get the best use out of it whether that be biking, walking, or pushing a stroller,” while remaining aware of the impact the project could have on nearby residents who will be involved in the project’s planning process through a number of “public hearings” about the best use of each segment.
“We don’t want it to take away from the standard of living or the way of life of the town of Denmark people.”
Mrs. Moser does not support the idea of motorized recreation traffic, including ATVs, on the new trails.
THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE COUNTY AND TOWNS
“As long as it’s the county offering resources, services, information, I don’t see that as an overreach at all,” she said, but she does not support the county forcing an “overall vision” on towns or compelling them “to do something.”
WHAT’S NEXT
The lack of day care opportunities is already on the board’s radar, however, Mrs. Moser said she has been taking a more active role in it recently and will continue to search for solutions.
Broadband internet access is also not yet meeting expectations based on the county’s expansion of the services — Mrs. Moser said she still does not have access at her home — so it is an action item that continues to need attention.
“We’ve done a great job extending it but we still have more to go,” she said.
PATRICK F. MAHAR, 66
LIVES IN: Copenhagen
EDUCATION: Copenhagen Central High School
EXPERIENCE: Town of Denmark — Superintendent, 16 years
Owner, Cedar Creek Campground, 1 year
Blue Seal Feeds — Truck driver, 22 years
Town of Denmark — Machine equipment operator, 5 years
REASON FOR RUNNING
“It was an open seat and I consider it still an open seat because she was just appointed. I feel I still have something to give to the county and my town that I’m going to represent.”
Mr. Mahar had decided to run for the position after the last elected legislator resigned.
WHAT HE WOULD BRING TO THE BOARD
“I bring to the table highway experience, I bring to the table private industry experience because of the background that I have in the feed industry,” he said. “Budget wise, I have an over $800,000 budget a year I have to manage and now, owning the campground, I’ve got a different perspective as a private business owner.”
He also has experience managing union contracts for the drivers in his department and believes he can add some insight into contract negotiations.
Mr. Mahar said he believes his understanding of the importance of communicating with constituents from being an elected official for so long will be a good addition to the board.
“Talking with people, communicating — you’ve got to do it,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to listen to their concerns and not try to come up with a solution before.”
I try to listen, I try to research, I try to learn and I try to keep an open mind. Yes, I draw my lines in the sand sometimes and that’s where I want to stay, but it’s not always my way or the highway.
WHAT’S GOING RIGHT
“I think budget wise things are going right in the county. They have a surplus and I believe they’re spending wisely. Our biggest problem was we had to spend on multiple buildings at the county level all at once and I think we should have been maintaining up through. Every few years you have to put money back into a building or it just deteriorates around you.”
ON FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Mr. Mahar believes the board needs to ensure the high fund balance does not get too high and expressed concern about the long term costs of some projects.
RAILS TO TRAILS
“I agree with the concept but I don’t think it should be motorized,” said Mr. Mahar, noting he sees a health benefit if it’s a walking and biking trail and opportunities for people to start businesses related to the trail as it becomes known.
“I’ve got to get to know what the master plan is for Rails to Trails and then I want to sit down with the people it affects in the town of Denmark to see what they want … I’ll try to see if we can compromise and come to an agreement that benefits the county.”
WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE
Mr. Mahar said he doesn’t have a specific agenda.
“I’ve got to look at stuff and learn stuff. I’ve got to learn who the players are and who does what, how it got to this point because that will probably influence my decisions,” he said.
He is interested in understanding more about the need for the homeless housing project including how many homeless people are in the county and how many of those are interested in living in the housing once it’s built.
”Not everybody who is homeless wants housing. I just don’t want to build something that’s bigger than what we need,” he said.
He would also like to find a way to support recruiting in the county because of the number of retirements that will continue to happen combined with the ongoing labor shortage.
Although it’s not his district, Mr. Mahar would like to explore opportunities for the county to help the village of Lowville solve its parking problem, potentially with some sort of parking garage concept, he said.
