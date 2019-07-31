COPENHAGEN — The town of Denmark will find out whether or not it’s going to the dogs when it conducts a canine counting exercise in September.
In its July board meeting, the town voted to move forward with an official enumeration in September, as had been discussed since the budgeting session last year, said Town Clerk Prudence Greene.
“Most people don’t realize that this is required by state laws that’ve been in place since the early 1900s,” Mrs. Greene said, “Dogs over four months old need to be licensed and have their rabies shots. It’s really about public health and safety.”
This is the first time the count has been done townwide, Mrs. Greene said, so it will give the most accurate count in a long time.
Dog owners who have not yet registered their pet or pets can do so by bringing a current rabies vaccination report and proof of spaying or neutering from a veterinarian to the town office.
The registration fee for spayed or neutered dogs is $10, while for those that have not been “altered” is $20, Mrs. Greene said.
Owners of unregistered dogs discovered during the count will be charged an additional $10 fee to the registration cost.
The process will be led by Nick Astafan, town dog control officer, who also fills the role in the village of Lowville and the town of New Bremen, beginning on Sept. 1.
For more information, call Mrs. Greene at the town offices Monday through Thursday at 315-493-3846, extension 1.
