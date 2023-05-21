Denmark highway chief to limit job duties

Town of Denmark offices and part of the lawn. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — Although the highway departments in north country towns generally maintain the municipal building and grounds, too, the highway superintendent for the town of Denmark has drawn a line.

“Be aware that I will no longer be doing any maintenance in both buildings. This will include mowing of lawns. You will need to purchase gas somewhere as I will not allow it to be taken from Highway accounts as this would be a general fund expenditure,” Superintendent Patrick Mahar said in a May 1 email sent to town Supervisor Scott Doyle and the four council members.

