DENMARK — The Denmark Town Board has established that its regular monthly meetings will be held on the third Monday of each month, starting at 6 p.m., except for the month of February when the meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and June when the meeting will be held Tuesday, June 20, and November, when the meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9.
Meetings will be held at the Town Municipal Building, 3707 Roberts Road, Deer River.
