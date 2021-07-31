DEER RIVER — The town of Denmark board will hold a special meeting at the municipal building, 3707 Roberts Rd., at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the decommissioning agreement and decommissioning bonds for a solar project being developed by Green Street Power Partners at 9557 East Road and 9605 East Road.
In addition, the board will discuss hiring an engineer to assist the Town of Denmark Planning Board in its review of the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan for the project.
All other business to be considered must be submitted to Town Clerk Prudence Greene by 2 p.m. Monday.
