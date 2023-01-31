Denmark sets special meeting

DENMARK — The Denmark Town Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss an appointment of a deputy court bailiff, advertisement for a town justice vacancy, and to discuss records management. The meeting will be held at the Town Municipal Building, 3707 Roberts Road, Deer River.
