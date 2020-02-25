Denmark sets special meeting

DEER RIVER — The Denmark Town Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the municipal building, 3707 Roberts Road. The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss the purchase of a tractor and mower and any other business that comes before the town board.
