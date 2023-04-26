DEER RIVER — The Denmark Town Board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. May 4 to discuss water treatment for the municipal building and highway garage. The meeting will be held at the town municipal building, 3707 Roberts Road.
Denmark Town Board to meet May 4 about water treatment at municipal building
