DENMARK — The regular monthly meeting of the Denmark Town Planning Board scheduled for today has been canceled due to lack of applications. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 3 at the town offices, 3707 Roberts Road. Applications are due to the town clerk by April 19.
