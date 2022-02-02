DENMARK — The regular monthly meeting of the Denmark Town Planning Board scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled due to lack of business. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 1, in the town offices, 3707 Roberts Road. Applications are due to the town clerk by Feb. 15.
