LOWVILLE — Julie G. Denton said she’s had a lot of experience outside the legal world, something she thinks would make her an excellent state Supreme Court justice.
Mrs. Denton, a Harvard Law School graduate who has worked in all three branches of government in some form, including in two separate federal courts as a law clerk, is running for justice in the Fifth Judicial District this year. There are four open seats on the court up for election in November, to be filled by the top four vote-getters on the ballot.
Mrs. Denton has worked as principal court attorney for Justice Louis P. Gigliotti, an acting Supreme Court justice and Oneida County surrogate justice in Utica since 2015, has experience in private practice and spent years as a law clerk in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals and U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.
Before her time in law, Mrs. Denton was a public relations coordinator for Republicans in the New York State Assembly, and spent time as a Disney World cast member.
She said it’s that experience outside of the courtroom that has given her some of her most valuable experience. Mrs. Denton cites her time at Disney World as foundational for a sense of what she called “customer service.”
“What I learned at Disney, I learned great things about customer service, how you relate to people,” she said in an interview at Lloyd’s diner in Lowville on Wednesday. “One of the things they taught us, no matter what kind of day you’re having as an employee, the people in the park are having the vacation of a lifetime, and you should treat everyone in the park like they’re the most important person you’re dealing with.”
Mrs. Denton said she believes a similar respect for the people using the court system should be a cornerstone of the legal system.
“When you’re in the court system, it is easy for cases to feel routine,” she said. “To the client, their case is the most important thing that they have going on at that time.”
Mrs. Denton said her time in private practice showed her just how important cases are to the people at the heart of them, especially in trial courts like the state Supreme Court.
Even in motion practice, when legal teams are interacting with the court and each other through documents rather than open court interaction, Mrs. Denton said she believes there are ways to make the system more transparent and suited to the people using it.
In the Oneida County Surrogate Court and Supreme Court in Utica, Mrs. Denton said she and her team under Judge Gigliotti have instituted clear deadlines and a plan for when certain documents will be filed, to make navigating New York’s strict legal calendars easier for the judge, attorneys and their clients.
“It gives us the time to be prepared, it gives the lawyers enough time to be prepared,” she said.
Mrs. Denton also said her time as a public relations coordinator in the New York State Assembly gave her experience translating legal jargon from bills into easily understood plain language, something that she said is of utmost importance in the legal world.
“The more directly someone can communicate their message, the easier it is for the court to grasp what you’re trying to get across,” she said.
Mrs. Denton is running for a seat on the bench of the Fifth Judicial District, a position elected by the voters of Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Herkimer, Oneida and Onondaga counties. She is running as a Republican, and while the final determination on where she will serve is made by an administrative judge, she is running with the hopes and the likely outcome that she will serve in Rome, her hometown.
The Republican parties of the Fifth Judicial District have long had what’s been called a “gentleman’s agreement,” to only nominate candidates to the court who are from counties that are in need of a justice, and will likely serve in those seats in their hometown. The seat Mrs. Denton is hoping to fill in Rome was vacated by Judge Patrick F. MacRae, who left the bench earlier this year.
Mrs. Denton, and seven other candidates for the four vacant seats on the Fifth Judicial District Supreme Court, will stand for election on Nov. 8, with the top four vote-getters taking the seats.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.