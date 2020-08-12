NEW BREMEN — Due to COVID-19, Lewis County Relay for Life Team Faith was unable to have its usual, three-field double elimination fundraising softball tournament.
Instead the team put together a small home-run derby where nine individuals, all male, and two teams of five spent the Aug. 1 morning hitting as many home runs as they could and raising money for the American Cancer Society, Relay For Life.
Each individual and each team member received 20 pitches. In the individual division, Alex Burke, Team Captain of Those Guys from our annual tournament won with four home runs. In the team division Just Some Guys and a Girl tied with Tug Hill Bombers with 10 home runs total as a team leading to a sudden death round with four pitches per batter. Michael Daily hit one for The Tug Hill Bombers. Don Stokes of Just Some Guys and a Girl hit two, to win the team division. Tug Hill Bombers has also had a team supporting the event for the last few years. Just Some Guys and a Girl featured four of five players who usually play in the tournament, but all from separate teams.
“It was a great morning getting out to support a great cause where social distancing could be followed,” said event organizer Caree Turck. “The softball tournament would have been in year six and has grown in size and fundraising total over the years. It was nice to have the support of some of our usual players, on our planned date to come out and support the cause. So many people have a hand in the success of this event each year that it’s impossible to thank everyone. If all goes well the seventh Annual Team Faith Relay For Life Softball Tournament will be back Saturday July 31, 2021 in Lowville.”
The event raised nearly $1,000 for the Team Faith’s efforts. The Lewis County Relay for Life is will be held as a virtual event in September at Lewis County Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.