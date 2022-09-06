MONTAGUE — A Dexter man died Monday after being involved in a utility-terrain vehicle crash Sunday in the town of Montague.
James M. Jobson-Wagar, 21, was operating a 2022 Can-Am Maverick UTV east on Worth Road at 4:24 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of the machine on a hill crest, went off the road and struck a tree, according to state police.
He was taken to Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, and then flown by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, where he was initially listed in critical condition, but state police said he died on Sunday.
Troopers said in an investigation into the crash revealed that Mr. Jobson-Wagar was not wearing a helmet or seat belt at the time of the crash.
State police were assisted at the scene by Lewis County Search and Rescue. Troopers are continuing to investigate.
