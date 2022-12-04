HARRISVILLE — The town of Diana has set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 13 in the town office building, 5959 Old State Extension Road, preceding the regular monthly board meeting.
The public hearing concerns establishing a fire lane, no-parking zone on Hermitage Road from the corner of Old Hotel Road to Creekside Drive.
