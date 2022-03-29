LOWVILLE — To avoid “kicking (the parking challenge) can down the road,” village authorities are asking for a virtual community brainstorming session on how to solve the student parking problem on Waters Terrace.
The road in question is a small side street that meets North State Street in front of Lowville Free Academy. It has become popular for parking among driving students to the point that driveway access for residents is often obstructed.
About seven community members joined village Trustee Daniel L. Salmon, Department of Works Superintendent Paul A. Denise and Fire Chief Joseph A. Austin at a Monday evening meeting at the fire hall. The meeting was also attended by Lowville High School Principal Brian E. Finn.
Because a number of frustrated residents had been reaching out to Mr. Denise and Mayor Joseph G. Beagle, a local law abolishing all parking on the street was proposed during the village board’s meeting on March 16.
The measure was tabled for more discussion when residents who spoke during the public hearing on the proposed law said they preferred not to do away with all parking on the street because they, too, use it for visitors and service providers.
Attendees at the gathering on Monday, an offshoot of the March 16 meeting, could also foresee the same problem arising on another street if all parking on Waters Terrace is abolished.
While support was expressed for various suggested remedies, most remedies had some detractors.
Possible solutions under discussion include limiting the hours and days of parking to school hours during the school year; painting clear parking spot delineation that allows enough space on each side of driveways for residents to enter and exit; marking no-parking zones for areas next to driveways; increased ticketing for people blocking driveways; potential towing of cars blocking driveways; and a strategic no-parking area for the upper section of the street where the road curves and narrows.
Further discussion will be held between school and village officials to look at other potential parking options.
Mr. Salmon invited community members to continue brainstorming by sending their ideas to address the issue to dpwsupt@villageoflowville.org before the village’s next board meeting on April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.